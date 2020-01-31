Bloom Price Tops $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and AirSwap. Bloom has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloom has traded up 69.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, TOPBTC, Upbit, AirSwap and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

