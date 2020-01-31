Bluzelle (BLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $386,376.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.66 or 0.05829864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025302 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015820 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,889,970 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

