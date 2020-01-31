BMO Capital Markets Raises Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $53.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

BX stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,783,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

