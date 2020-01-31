BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. Heineken has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

