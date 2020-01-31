BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. Heineken has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.