Boenning Scattergood Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,487. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

