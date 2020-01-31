Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,280.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.