BOMB (BOMB) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00006391 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $571,644.00 and $31,119.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047110 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00067822 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,465.48 or 1.00811380 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,263 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.