Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.32. The company had a trading volume of 191,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,106. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.