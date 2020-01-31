Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG traded down $46.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,825.70. The company had a trading volume of 425,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,024.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,965.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

