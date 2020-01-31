Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $41.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,830.55. 717,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,022.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,964.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

