Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 216.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.83% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $82,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 132,673 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 127,153 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $78.75 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

