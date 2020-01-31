Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 259.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

