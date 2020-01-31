Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Raised to

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 235.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

