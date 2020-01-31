BOX Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,867.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. In the last week, BOX Token has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $27,867.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008131 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

