Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

MA opened at $324.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.63 and a 200 day moving average of $284.84. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.