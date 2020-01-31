Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,741 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 41,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $356.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.59 and its 200-day moving average is $300.50. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $356.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

