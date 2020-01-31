BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.53.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

