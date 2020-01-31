Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $889,028.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002418 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood and Kucoin. Bread has a market cap of $20.01 million and $889,028.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tokenomy, Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

