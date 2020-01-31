Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Brinker International stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,065,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,718,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,888,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

