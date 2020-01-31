Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

