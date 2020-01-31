Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 909 ($11.96) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 894.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 927.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

In other Britvic news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56 shares of company stock valued at $52,486.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.