Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Get Britvic alerts:

BVIC opened at GBX 909 ($11.96) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 894.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 927.14. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

In other Britvic news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders acquired a total of 56 shares of company stock worth $52,486 over the last quarter.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.