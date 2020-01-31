Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $315.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.69 and a 200-day moving average of $297.34. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.