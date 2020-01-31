Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Community Health Systems posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

