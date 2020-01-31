Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,600 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $628,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,172 shares of company stock worth $9,581,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kadant by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

