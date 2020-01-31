Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 569,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 256,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,959,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 16,518,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,029,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.