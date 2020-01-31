Brokerages Anticipate Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qudian will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QD. CICC Research lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Qudian stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,795. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qudian has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $865.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Qudian by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,514,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 187,974 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Qudian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 67,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qudian by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

