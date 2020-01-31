Brokerages Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.40). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

AGTC opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.71. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

