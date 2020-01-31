Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 368,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,833. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $246,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.