Brokerages Expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -130.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $578,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,833 shares of company stock worth $829,285. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

