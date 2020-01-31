Brokerages Expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Globe Life posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globe Life.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $996,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,844.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after buying an additional 324,249 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

