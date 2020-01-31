Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million.

MFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,549. The stock has a market cap of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.56. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

