Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $191,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 471.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

