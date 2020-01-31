Brokerages Expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

OVV opened at $16.06 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

