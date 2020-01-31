Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allegiance Bancshares Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of ABTX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,410. The firm has a market cap of $775.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $636,090. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

