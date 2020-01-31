Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

GGG opened at $54.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graco by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

