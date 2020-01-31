Brokers Issue Forecasts for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $184.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $470,589.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,683,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,549,368.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,650,781.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,933 shares of company stock worth $44,502,213. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

