Brokers Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $817.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 343.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

