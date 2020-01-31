Brokers Offer Predictions for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

ENTA opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

