Brokers Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. EQT’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

EQT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.62. EQT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

