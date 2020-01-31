Brokers Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

HOLX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8,695.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 756,488 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after acquiring an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 473,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

