Brokers Offer Predictions for Veritex Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

VBTX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 527.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $9,661,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth $5,448,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $4,396,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritex by 279.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $814,962. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.