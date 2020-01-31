Brokers Offer Predictions for Xilinx, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Xilinx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

