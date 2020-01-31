Brokers Set Expectations for BorgWarner Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

BWA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 1,726,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $25,429,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 167,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

