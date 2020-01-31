Brokers Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 713,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 156,679 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.