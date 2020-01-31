Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

BAM traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 256,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,564. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,297,000 after purchasing an additional 348,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 208.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

