Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,420. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

