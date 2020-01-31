Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 475.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,337 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

BRKS traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 411,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,030. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

