Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.71% of Brown & Brown worth $78,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $9,718,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 434,501 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 52.5% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

BRO opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.