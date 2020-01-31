BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on the communications services company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 225 ($2.96). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 169 ($2.22) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.92 ($3.01).

BT.A opened at GBX 160.28 ($2.11) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.37. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.85 ($3.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

